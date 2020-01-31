Well Done LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 1.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,245,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. 76,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

