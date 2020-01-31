Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. 21,701,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

