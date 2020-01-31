WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. WEIR GRP PLC/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
