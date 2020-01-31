Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

EA stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

