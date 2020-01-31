WealthNavi Inc. Has $151.32 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $151,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,669 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,419,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.