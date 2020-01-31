Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $31.31. 2,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

