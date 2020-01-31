Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 823.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,081 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,045. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

