Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $42.69. 6,908,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

