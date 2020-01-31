Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.55. 2,787,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,467. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

