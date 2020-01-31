Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 5.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BSMQ remained flat at $$25.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $25.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

