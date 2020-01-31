Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 83.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 7,159,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,590,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.