Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in BP by 3,772.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

