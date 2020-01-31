Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 24,792 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 462.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

