Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

