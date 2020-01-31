Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 16,586,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

