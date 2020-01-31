Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $404,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,504.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 561,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,651. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

