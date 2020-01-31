Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,175. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

