Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Nike by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Nike by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.