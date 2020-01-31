Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.94 and a one year high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

