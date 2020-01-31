Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,912 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,434,000 after purchasing an additional 201,627 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $63.53. 5,651,915 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

