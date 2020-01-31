Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 458 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

