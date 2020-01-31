Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 10,781 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 8,248,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

