Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 211,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.84. 2,050,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

