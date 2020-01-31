Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 87,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 146,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

