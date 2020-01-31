Washington Trust Bank Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NVR by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,054,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded down $122.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,844.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,838.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,665.51. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 226.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total transaction of $6,550,472.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685,511.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,275 shares of company stock worth $65,428,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

