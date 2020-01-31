Washington Trust Bank Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.