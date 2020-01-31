Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 8,685,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

