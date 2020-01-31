Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.