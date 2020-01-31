Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

