Wameja (LON:WJA) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Wameja Limited (LON:WJA) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), 1,744,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Wameja in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.36.

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

