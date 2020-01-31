Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 189,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.30. 1,157,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.49 and a 200-day moving average of $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

