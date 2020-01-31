W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Lowered to $322.00 at Stephens

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $330.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

GWW stock traded down $10.43 on Friday, hitting $302.12. 221,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average of $305.58.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,262,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

