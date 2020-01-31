W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $668,868.00 and approximately $112,694.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,259,642 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

