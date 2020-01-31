Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,139. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

