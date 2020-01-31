VNT Chain (VNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $323,204.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.48 million and $323,204.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

