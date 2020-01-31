Vitae (VITAE) Trading Up 142.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00017022 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $30.93 million and $280,272.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 142.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

