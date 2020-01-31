Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE V opened at $208.21 on Friday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

