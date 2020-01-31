Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $177.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.