Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,489,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

