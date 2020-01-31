Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

