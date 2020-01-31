Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 50,100 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.28.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.