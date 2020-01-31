Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,400 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.