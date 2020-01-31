Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

