Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

