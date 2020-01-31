Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 13,800 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of FTDR opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

