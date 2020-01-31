Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 46050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

