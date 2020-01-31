Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,473. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.