ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

VIAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,267. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

