Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $239.75 and last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 84059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.41.

The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

