Versant Capital Management Inc Has $206,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

